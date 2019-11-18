9th Circ. Gives Props To Tribal Courts In Waste Permit Case

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 6:54 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled that chemical maker FMC Corp. must cough up $1.5 million in yearly permit fees to store hazardous waste on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ reservation, backing the authority of the tribes' courts to impose the fee and endorsing the fairness of tribal courts generally in handling cases involving nonmembers. FMC was seeking to overturn an Idaho federal judge’s September 2017 ruling enforcing the permit fees judgment by the tribes’ appellate court for waste storage connected with a Superfund site on the Fort Hall Reservation, arguing that the tribal court didn’t meet the requirements to exercise jurisdiction over nonmembers on...

