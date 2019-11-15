3 Takeaways As Uber, NJ Square Off Over $650M Tax Tab

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 9:43 PM EST) -- New Jersey has hit Uber with a $650 million bill stemming from years of unpaid unemployment and disability taxes in a blockbuster assessment that experts say will reverberate throughout the gig economy and across the country. Auditors with the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development said the ride-hailing company stiffed the state by misclassifying its drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, in the latest threat to a gig economy already under attack by blue states and plaintiffs attorneys. "This is a landmark event," said Michael LeRoy, a professor at the University of Illinois College of Law who studies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS