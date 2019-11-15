GOP Revives Bill For Unlimited Detention Pending Deportation

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:57 PM EST) -- A conservative Republican senator has reintroduced a bill for the fourth time in six years that would allow for the indefinite detention of immigrants with final deportation orders as well as immigrants with serious criminal histories going through removal proceedings. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., reintroduced the Keep Our Communities Safe Act on Thursday. Proponents of tougher immigration laws say the bill would fix "catch and release" policies that force immigration officers to let unauthorized migrants, including convicted criminals, return to American communities. "As the current law stands, an illegal alien with a criminal record is released back into the United States after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS