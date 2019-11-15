RJR, Phillip Morris Owe $157M To Smoker's Widow, Jury Says

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 10:00 PM EST) -- A pair of tobacco giants face a total $157 million verdict after jurors in a Florida state court granted the husband of a man who died of lung disease nine-figure punitive damages for their decades-long conspiracy to bury the risks of smoking. Jurors on Friday ordered RJ Reynolds and Phillip Morris to pay $74 million apiece to Bryan Rintoul on top of an earlier $9.2 million compensatory damages verdict for the wrongful death of his husband Edward Caprio, who failed in a prior bid to pin his lung cancer on the cigarette makers but appeared posthumously in recorded testimony during Rintoul’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS