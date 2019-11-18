EB-5 Investors Accuse Feds Of Delaying Green Card Petitions

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:05 PM EST) -- More than 70 foreign investors in the Jay Peak ski resort projects, which have been tied to an alleged EB-5 investor visa fraud scheme, accused the government of delaying the processing of their applications to become full-fledged permanent residents. The investors, who say they sank $500,000 each into one of a handful of limited partnerships that were part of the resort projects in Vermont, said in a lawsuit Friday that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is required to make a decision on their petitions to lift the conditional status from their U.S. permanent residence within 90 days. USCIS, however, has delayed...

