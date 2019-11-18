Worker Says PDQ Execs Used Kwik Trip Sale To Snatch $12M

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 7:02 PM EST) -- A former PDQ Food Stores Inc. employee hit GreatBanc Trust Co. and four PDQ ex-executives with a proposed ERISA class action in Wisconsin federal court Friday, alleging the former company leaders used PDQ's 2017 sale to Kwik Trip Inc. to pay themselves $12 million while GreatBanc stood by and watched. The proposed class action accuses the bank and former PDQ executives — Mike Arnold, Mike Whaley, Phil Troia and Lea Gerend — of flouting the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by approving the transaction despite knowing the $12 million in side payments reduced the money available to PDQ's employee stock ownership...

