Hershey Escapes Dark Chocolate False Ad Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 1:03 PM EST) -- The Hershey Co. scored an early win in a suit alleging it falsely labeled a line of dark chocolates as having no artificial flavors, as a California federal judge ruled that the buyers bringing the suit didn’t rely on the labels when they bought the candy. U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Friday granted the company summary judgment, telling candy buyers Howard Clark, Todd Hall and Angela Pirrone that their depositions didn’t support a claim that they depended on the “no artificial flavors” label when they decided to buy Hershey’s line of Brookside Dark Chocolate candies. The judge found that while...

