Incense Co. Wants High Court To Weigh In On Brothers' Fight

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:51 PM EST) -- The owner of an Indian incense manufacturer has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his dispute with his brother over trademark rights arising from their father’s business, raising the question of whether nonsignatories to an international arbitration agreement can force arbitration. Shrinivas Sugandhalaya LLP, which is owned by one of the brothers — Nagraj Setty — is trying to force arbitration of the dispute with the other brother, Balkrishna Setty, and his company, Shrinivas Sugandhalaya (BNG) LLP, which had sued Nagraj Setty's company for trademark infringement. Nagraj Setty, who had signed the underlying partnership agreement with his brother containing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS