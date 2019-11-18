Burger King Customer Says Impossible Burgers Aren't Vegan

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:17 PM EST) -- Burger King sold a vegan customer a supposedly meat-free Impossible Whopper that was cooked on the same grill as traditional patties and became covered with meat byproducts, according to a suit filed Monday in Florida federal court. Phillip Williams says in his proposed class action that he wants to put a stop to Miami-headquartered Burger King Corp.’s misleading practice of marketing its Impossible Whoppers as “0% beef and 100% Whopper” because the meat byproduct-coated burgers aren’t truly meat-free food. Impossible meat is a trademarked product owned independently from Burger King and has become a popular vegan meat substitute nationwide, Williams says....

