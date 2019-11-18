Earnin Flouts Lending Laws With 'Linguistic Trick,' Suit Says

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 9:29 PM EST) -- Earnin, the app service that lets users get advances on wages they've earned, has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court alleging that its tip-based business model is really just a form of illegal payday lending. In a complaint filed Friday by a Kansas user of the service, the Silicon Valley-based Activehours Inc., the company behind Earnin, was accused of attempting to evade state and federal lending laws "through a linguistic trick" — namely, framing the cost of its advances not as fees or interest but as "tips." "Semantics aside, Earnin is in the business of loaning...

