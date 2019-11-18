High Court Won't Hear NY Driver's Unemployment Pay Dispute

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear an appeal by a New York paratransit driver who claimed he shouldn't be on the hook for taxes owed on unemployment insurance he failed to report because he never received the money. The high court, as usual, did not explain its denial of the October petition submitted by Gerald Nelson, who claimed he shouldn't have been liable for taxes owed on unemployment insurance he was entitled to after he was fired from MV Transportation in November 2014 because he never received the funds. Nelson additionally argued that under Supreme Court precedent, unemployment compensation...

