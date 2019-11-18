Auditor Calls On DOL To Process Guest-Worker Apps Faster

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 7:46 PM EST) -- A government watchdog on Monday called on the U.S. Department of Labor to speed up the processing of migrant guest-worker petitions and ramp up its authority to crack down on H-1B visa fraud. The Labor Department's office of inspector general recommended in a report that the department "continue its efforts" to make sure that foreign labor certification applications for the H-2B program — which lets U.S. employers hire foreign citizens for temporary nonagricultural work — are processed in time for employers to bring on those workers by the dates requested. The report says that an increase in H-2B applications has led...

