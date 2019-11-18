NextEra Says Texas Grid Law Threatens Transmission Project

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 3:01 PM EST) -- NextEra Energy told a Texas federal court it is at risk of losing a contract to build a transmission line project because of a new state law that says only incumbent transmission companies can build new transmission lines that connect to their existing systems, and asked the court to immediately halt the law. According to a motion, a regional grid operator recently told NextEra Energy Transmission Midwest LLC its contract to build an East Texas transmission line is in jeopardy because of S.B. 1938, the Texas law the company claims discriminates against out-of-state developers. On Friday, the company urged the court to...

