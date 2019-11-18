PG&E's Delays Over 'Mystery' Atty-Client Privilege Irk Judge

Law360, San Francisco (November 18, 2019, 10:53 PM EST) -- A California federal judge slammed Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s attorneys Monday for taking too long to produce documents to Northern California wildfire victims, saying PG&E is holding up production unnecessarily to “triple check” documents for confidentiality and “mystery attorney-client privilege.” During a hearing in San Francisco, PG&E’s counsel, Kevin J. Orsini of Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, told U.S. District Judge James Donato that the bankrupt utility is likely going to miss a Dec. 23 deadline to produce about a million documents in litigation over the company's liability for wildfires in 2017 and 2018. Orsini said PG&E needs additional time to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS