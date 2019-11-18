Guest Worker Can Pursue Trafficking Claims Despite Release

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:11 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that a deal barring a Mexican guest worker from bringing claims against a trucking company where he worked was too one-sided to prevent him from moving forward with labor trafficking claims. U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh said Friday that Jose Enrique Castillo Chaidez had given up too much when he inked an agreement forfeiting his right to sue Carl Hemphill, the owner of a Philadelphia-area mulch sale and transportation company, in exchange for his final paycheck and a promise that Hemphill would take a disinterested position over criminal charges Castillo was facing after a confrontation...

