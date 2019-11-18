Boeing Disputes NASA OIG's Critical Contract Review

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:40 PM EST) -- Boeing hit back Monday at a NASA Office of Inspector General report that claims the space agency overpaid the company for pending commercial astronaut transportation missions, saying the watchdog had miscalculated Boeing’s pricing and failed to account for the benefits of its proposal. The OIG’s Nov. 14 report on NASA’s management of crew transportation to the International Space Station, or ISS, had mischaracterized both the prices the Boeing Co.’s has charged NASA’s commercial crew program and the progress the company has made on addressing technical problems, Boeing said in a statement. “We strongly disagree with the report’s conclusions about CST-100 Starliner pricing and...

