FCC's Pai Aims To Sell C-Band Licenses Via Public Auction

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 12:29 PM EST) -- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced Monday that he has chosen a public auction as the way to put a valuable swath of satellite spectrum known as the C-band into the hands of 5G mobile users. The long-awaited announcement appears to snub the C-Band Alliance, a coalition of incumbent satellite operators that currently control the band, rejecting their plan to privately coordinate spectrum license sales. Pai's recommendation must still gain a majority of votes from fellow commissioners, but the rest of the panel is expected to accept his suggestion. The agency won't vote on the proposal until "early next year," according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS