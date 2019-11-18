Kansas Prof. Attacks Fraud Charge Over China Program

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:00 PM EST) -- A researcher accused of defrauding the federal government by not disclosing his purported participation in a Chinese government talent program said on Sunday that the case would "open the floodgates" to charging employees criminally for violations of workplace policies. Franklin Feng Tao, a Chinese-born tenured professor researching chemical engineering at the University of Kansas, was indicted in August for allegedly taking a job with Fuzhou University under a Chinese government program to attract scientific talent, and then failing to disclose that fact to the U.S. university. Tao urged Chief U.S. District Judge Julie A. Robinson to dismiss the case on Sunday,...

