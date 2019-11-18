1st Circ. Revives Lawyer On The Lam's Bankruptcy Case

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 7:13 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Friday revived a Massachusetts lawyer's bankruptcy lawsuit that the court said was filed in an effort to dodge arrest warrants, sanctions and a nearly million-dollar judgment against him, finding that the lower court went too far by tossing his case for being a fugitive in state actions against him. A 28-page unanimous opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson said that Donald Kupperstein's "serial misconduct" and contempt for state courts is troublesome. Kupperstein filed for bankruptcy protection to avoid seven state probate court orders, four arrest warrants and a "mountain of contempt sanctions" for failing...

