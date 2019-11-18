2nd Circ. Expands Sterling Sex Bias Arbitration Class

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 2:16 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Monday added what could be tens of thousands of female workers to a class arbitration accusing Sterling Jewelers of paying women less than men, reversing U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff's ruling that limited the group to the few hundred workers who formally joined the dispute. By agreeing to arbitrate disputes with Sterling in the first place, these tens of thousands of “absent” workers agreed to be bound by arbitrators’ decisions on the scope of their agreement, the three-judge panel said. The Second Circuit reversed a ruling Monday that said only women who had formally opted in could...

