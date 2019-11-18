NY Court Adopts Patient-Friendly Standard For Med Mal Cases

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:28 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court has adopted a legal standard that makes it harder for health care providers to escape medical malpractice cases at the summary judgment stage, in a suit accusing two doctors and a nurse of causing a patient to suffer a stroke following heart surgery. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the Fourth Department on Friday weighed in on three appeals related to a suit accusing Dr. Richard Brodman of negligently performing a coronary artery bypass and aortic valve replacement surgery on patient Raymond Bubar, who in turn suffered an infection that led to a stroke....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS