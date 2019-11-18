DC Says No-Bid Sports Betting Contract Was Legal

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:44 PM EST) -- Washington, D.C., municipal lawmakers have told the D.C. Superior Court that the city was acting within its authority when it awarded a $215 million sports betting contract, urging the court to shoot down arguments by an app developer who says the city illegally circumvented federal law. In dueling briefs filed Friday afternoon, developer Dylan Carragher butted heads with D.C. lawmakers over the suit. The lawmakers told the court that there was nothing unlawful about passing the Sports Wagering Procurement Practices Reform Exemption Act, allowing the city to award the contract without going out to bid, as the city is within its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS