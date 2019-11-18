Calif. AG Sues Juul Over Advertising To Teens

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- California's attorney general sued embattled e-cigarette maker Juul in state court on Monday claiming that its advertising systematically targeted teens and that it failed to verify customers' ages. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said that, although Juul Labs Inc. now claims its mission is to help adult smokers, founders Adam Bowen and James Monsees took a page from Big Tobacco's playbook when they first launched the company in 2015. They studied corporate documents produced by the tobacco industry during litigation with state attorneys general that resulted in a 1998 master settlement agreement and sought to create an electronic cigarette product that...

