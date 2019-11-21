Ex-Sears GC Moves To Lewis Brisbois' Employment Group

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:02 PM EST) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has scooped up a former Sears general counsel for the firm’s Chicago office, saying he has started as a partner in its labor and employment group. Stephen L. Sitley, who had been with Sears for around 25 years until he left in April, has experience in a variety of spaces, including employment law and corporate governance, Lewis Brisbois said in a Monday announcement. He told Law360 on Thursday that Sears had become a different company than when he started there, noting its bankruptcy, and said he wanted to explore new opportunities. Sitley said there were...

