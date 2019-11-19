Firm Can’t Sue Tribe Or Feds For Fees, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has told the D.C. Circuit that sovereign immunity bars a Florida law firm’s efforts to collect from a tribe it formerly represented in a decade-old suit over the federal government's alleged mismanagement of the tribe’s trust funds. Because Herman Law never initially secured an immunity waiver from the tribe, it can’t fight for its would-be 25% percent cut of the Yankton Sioux Tribe’s settlement with the U.S. Interior and Treasury departments, the DOJ wrote in a brief late last week. The government also roundly rejected a new argument that the firm could fight for its fees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS