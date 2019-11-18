Church Group Can Be Held Liable For $12M Calif. Wildfire

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:26 PM EST) -- Corporations can be held liable for fire suppression costs when their employees negligently set them, a California appeals court ruled on Monday, parting from another state appeals court and forcing the Presbyterian Camp and Conference Centers Inc. to face liability for the $12 million Sherpa Fire. A unanimous Second Appellate District panel said their Third District colleagues got it wrong when they decided that two sections of the Health and Safety Code could not be used to hold corporations liable for their employees' fire-causing actions. The panel found that sections 13009 and 13009.1 explicitly state that corporations can be held liable...

