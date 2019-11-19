The Force (Majeure) May Be With ND Oil And Gas Lessees

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 4:13 PM EST) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court recently held, in Pennington v. Continental Resources, that a force majeure clause could toll the primary term of an oil and gas lease, even in the absence of initial operations or production.[1] Pennington may be instructive as courts across the United States continue to wrestle with the interplay between force majeure and habendum clauses during the primary term of a lease. These clauses are common in modern oil and gas leases. A habendum clause sets forth the duration of a lease, typically providing for a primary term of a certain number of years, which is automatically extended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS