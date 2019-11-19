How High Court May Resolve Generic '.Com' TM Issue

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 3:38 PM EST) -- On Nov. 8, the U.S. Supreme Court granted writ of certiorari to review the decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Booking.com BV v. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office,[1] which held that the designation Booking.com for reservation services is a protectable trademark and not a generic term ineligible for trademark protection. In its petition for writ of certiorari, the USPTO argued that the addition of a top-level domain such as “.com” to the otherwise generic word “booking” to designate reservation services does not create a protectable trademark. In opposition, Booking.com, relying in part on survey...

