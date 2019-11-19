2 Men Arrested In Calif. Tribal Casino Embezzlement Scheme

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:48 PM EST) -- California’s attorney general has announced the arrests of a casino floor manager and a patron on charges they ran an embezzlement scheme resulting in the theft of about $200,000 from the Red Hawk Casino, a gambling venue operated by the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians. Prak Pich, a floor manager for the tribal casino in Placerville, California, allegedly extended credit lines to patron Luc Mooc and then falsified documents to make it seem like the credit line had been paid back, Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday. Casinos commonly extend short-term, no-interest credit lines so that approved patrons can get...

