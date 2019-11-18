Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Money, Family Take Center Stage In Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Trial

Law360, San Francisco (November 18, 2019, 10:29 PM EST) -- Counsel representing Bumble Bee Foods' former CEO Christopher Lischewski against DOJ allegations of price-fixing hammered his former lieutenant before a California federal jury Monday, asking the government's cooperating witness whether he was overly motivated by money and whether he used his father to pass information between competitors.

"You enlisted your dad," Lischewski's attorney Elliot Peters of Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP said, ripping into Kenneth Worsham, Bumble Bee's former senior vice president of trade marketing.

"You used him as a conduit," Peters said to Worsham.

But Worsham said his father, a retired StarKist consultant who died last year, discussed tuna...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®