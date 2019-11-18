Money, Family Take Center Stage In Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Trial

Law360, San Francisco (November 18, 2019, 10:29 PM EST) -- Counsel representing Bumble Bee Foods' former CEO Christopher Lischewski against DOJ allegations of price-fixing hammered his former lieutenant before a California federal jury Monday, asking the government's cooperating witness whether he was overly motivated by money and whether he used his father to pass information between competitors. "You enlisted your dad," Lischewski's attorney Elliot Peters of Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP said, ripping into Kenneth Worsham, Bumble Bee's former senior vice president of trade marketing. "You used him as a conduit," Peters said to Worsham. But Worsham said his father, a retired StarKist consultant who died last year, discussed tuna...

