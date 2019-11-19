Shkreli Witness Claims Suit Is Revenge For Trial Testimony

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 2:15 PM EST) -- A witness at the criminal trial of hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli urged a New York federal court Friday to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by Shkreli, saying he is using the legal system as a "bludgeon against his personal enemies." The imprisoned former hedge fund manager alleged in September that Lee Yaffe pressured him into signing a $250,000 note meant to make up for $100,000 that his father, Shkreli investor George Yaffe, lost investing in Shkreli's fund. Lee Yaffe’s dismissal bid claims the fraud suit, which doesn't allege any fraudulent misstatements, is an attempt to punish him for testifying...

