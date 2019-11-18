Prof Who Wrote Book On Drug Trade Broke Bad, Feds Say

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 9:43 PM EST) -- A University of Miami international studies professor and oft-quoted expert on drug trafficking and organized crime was arrested Monday and accused in New York federal court of participating in a Venezuelan money laundering scheme. Bruce Bagley, 73, of Coral Gables, Florida, co-edited and wrote sections of the 2015 book "Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime, and Violence in the Americas Today." According to the university, he's extensively researched organized crime and drug policy in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean. But now federal prosecutors say Bagley has been at the center of a $2.5 million Venezuelan bribery and corruption scheme. He's charged...

