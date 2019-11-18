Insurer Seeks Default On Olympic Committee In Abuse Suits

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 10:01 PM EST) -- An insurer looking to avoid defending the U.S. Olympic Committee in a wave of lawsuits over sexual abuse by former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar asked a Colorado federal court on Monday to enter a default judgment against the organization, which hasn't formally responded to the insurer's lawsuit. Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. said the committee had failed to file an answer to the insurer's complaint despite failing to stay the case pending the resolution of dozens of lawsuits alleging the organization turned a blind eye to the crimes of Nassar, who was accused of sexually abusing hundreds of girls under his care....

