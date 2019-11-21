Real Estate Rumors: Michael Shvo, Pepsi, MG3

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:09 PM EST) -- A venture led by investor Michael Shvo is seeking between $500 million and $600 million in refinancing of the Coca-Cola building in Manhattan, The Real Deal reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The venture, which also includes Bilgili Holdings, Deutsche Finance Group and BVK, is looking for refinancing for the the property at 711 Fifth Ave., which the venture bought earlier this year for $937 million, Real Deal reported. PepsiCo has reached a deal to lease 192,000 square feet of space at the Old Post Office in Chicago, Crain’s Chicago Business reported on Thursday. The beverage giant...

