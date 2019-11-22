Real Estate Rumors: Urban Standard, TIAA, Precision Xtract

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:36 PM EST) -- Lender Urban Standard Capital has provided $38.5 million in financing to investor Barry Leon for a property in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The loan is for 475 Washington Ave., which has 63,000 square feet across six stories and includes 60 residential units, according to the report. Miami real estate firm The Green Cos. has picked up a Kendall, Florida, office building for $13.2 million, The Real Deal reported on Friday. The deal is for 11731 Mills Drive, which has 63,206 square feet, and the seller is TIAA subsidiary Nuveen, according to the report. The property is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS