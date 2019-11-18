Calif. To Stop Buying From Automakers Backing Trump

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 10:50 PM EST) -- California agencies will be prohibited from purchasing vehicles from automobile companies that support President Donald Trump’s move to yank the Golden State’s authority to set tighter vehicle greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards, the state announced Friday, the latest jab in the escalating environmental battle. Starting Jan. 1, 2020, state agencies must purchase only from automakers that recognize the California Air Resources Board’s authority, the California Department of General Services said in a statement. Effective immediately, state agencies are prohibited from purchasing any vehicles powered by an internal combustion engine, though some public safety vehicles will be exempt, the department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS