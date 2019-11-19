The EEOC Should Continue To Collect Pay Data

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 3:23 PM EST) -- In September, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced that it will not continue the collection of pay data it was ordered to initiate this summer by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. And this week, the EEOC will hold hearings on pay data collection’s future. This is deeply troubling for a number of reasons. Pay data collection by the EEOC is a win-win — it promises to increase government efficiency, reduce regulatory burden and improve private sector human resource practices; while also reducing unfair gender and race-based pay disparities. This year the EEOC is collecting pay data...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS