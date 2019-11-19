Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trader Says Archer Daniels Can't Ditch Ethanol Pricing Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 4:41 PM EST) -- A Swiss energy trader urged an Illinois federal judge Monday not to toss its class suit accusing agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland Co. of manipulating the Chicago ethanol price, saying Archer Daniels' "alternative story" about how its actions amounted to ordinary competition "quickly falls apart."

AOT Holding AG has accused Archer Daniels of manipulating the Chicago ethanol price, which is used to price and settle a number of ethanol derivatives traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade, starting in November 2017. Archer Daniels has said it was acting in accord with rational business interests when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies