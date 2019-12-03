Why Owners Should Oversee Construction Subcontracts

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 5:16 PM EST) -- This article explains why owners should participate actively in the development of subcontracts under a construction management agreement.[1] Owners often pay too little attention to this part of the subcontracting process and yield too much control to the construction manager. While this conduct is more prevalent where the construction manager is acting as the principal under the subcontracts, not as the agent of the owner, or is otherwise assuming certain cost, schedule or other risks related to the subcontractors’ performance, the owner’s lax attitude will sometimes also surface when the owner is the named principal under the subcontract. This attitude can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS