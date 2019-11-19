Sweden Drops Assange Probe As US Extradition Bid Looms

Law360, London (November 19, 2019, 2:09 PM GMT) -- Prosecutors in Sweden dropped an investigation on Tuesday into rape allegations against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, potentially clearing the way for the U.S. to extradite him from Britain for leaking classified documents. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, seen here on May 1, is currently serving a 50-week sentence in London for skipping bail. (AP) Swedish deputy chief prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said the country has “discontinued” the case because the evidence has become much weaker after the time that has lapsed since the alleged crime took place in 2010. A Swedish court ruled in June that Assange would not be extradited from Britain, but said at...

