Exxon, Suncor Tell 10th Circ. Climate Suit Is Federal Issue

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:21 PM EST) -- ExxonMobil and Suncor Energy asked the Tenth Circuit to reverse a Colorado federal judge's decision to send back to state court a suit seeking to put fossil fuel companies on the hook for climate change-related infrastructure damages, according to a brief.

The two energy companies said the case brought by Boulder County, Colorado, belongs in federal court, not state court where it was originally filed, because it touches on federal policies and matters of national importance, including environmental protection and foreign affairs. They claim U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martinez erred in September when he held that federal courts lack...

