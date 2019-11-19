NJ Justices Skeptical Of Ford's Bid To Duck Asbestos Ruling

Law360, Trenton (November 19, 2019, 7:09 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday challenged Ford Motor Co.'s stance that it should not be held liable for asbestos-containing replacement parts the company didn't build or distribute, stressing that the automaker originally sold vehicles with similarly contaminated components. The state’s highest court made that point during oral arguments on a bid by Ford and other businesses to overturn a 2018 Appellate Division ruling finding that manufacturers may be held liable for the failure to warn about the risks of asbestos in components that were required for their products to work even if the companies didn't build or distribute those...

