NJ High Court Challenges Lack Of Affidavit In Med Mal Suit

Law360, Trenton (November 19, 2019, 9:35 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday challenged a couple's assertion that they didn't need to submit an expert affidavit over claims hospital nurses did not take any action when a tube placed in a woman became dislodged, questioning whether a doctor's order to insert the tube remained in effect. Randi Greenberg, representing Linda and Robert Cowley, pointed to that order in urging the justices to affirm a state appellate panel's conclusion last year that their complaint against Virtua-West Jersey Health System Inc. and the nurses fell within the "common knowledge exception" to the requirement set forth in the state's affidavit...

