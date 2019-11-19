Air Force Stands By Launch Program After Blue Origin Protest

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Air Force said Tuesday that it would not change its fundamental approach to its pending space launch services program despite a U.S. Government Accountability Office decision upholding Blue Origin LLC's protest over the underlying solicitation. Although the GAO announced on Monday that it had sustained commercial space flight provider Blue Origin's protest over the Phase 2 Launch Service procurement, that decision was based only on a "single ground," and the Air Force "remains confident in its acquisition strategy," it said in a statement. "We are pleased that GAO has validated the Air Force's fundamental acquisition strategy and source selection approach,"...

