Ex-Reed Smith Paralegal Can Avoid Appeal Costs In Bias Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 1:50 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge reversed course Monday and held that a former Reed Smith LLP paralegal doesn't need to pay her appeal costs upfront in her age and racial discrimination suit against the firm, after she submitted additional information indicating that her liabilities substantially outweigh her monthly income. Last month, U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb denied La Mecia Ross-Tiggett's initial request to proceed with her appeal without paying fees. But the judge changed her mind Monday after Ross-Tiggett, who is a pro se litigant, submitted a revised application showing she can't afford to pay the fees. "As the attached...

