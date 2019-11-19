Construction Co. Can't Get Migrant Workers For Framing Work

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 4:38 PM EST) -- A South Dakota building framing company can't get certification for 35 H-2B workers because it didn't prove a peakload temporary need for additional helpers, the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals has found. Falls Framing LLC showed that it may have a temporary job opportunity for carpenters on a Florida project but didn't prove a temporary need for more workers, the appeals board said Monday in upholding an earlier decision by a certifying officer for the Office of Foreign Labor Certification. "A temporary job opportunity is not the same thing as a temporary need for workers," Administrative Law Judge Richard M....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS