Pilot Can Sue Bankrupt OneJet Over Nauseating Jet Exhaust

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:52 PM EST) -- The federal bankruptcy court overseeing the dissolution of defunct airline OneJet gave the go-ahead Monday for an ex-pilot to sue the company over alleged maintenance issues that he said caused two jets' cabins to fill with sickening exhaust and carbon monoxide.

U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Gregory Taddonio said Jeremy Ravotti could proceed with his suit against the Pittsburgh-based airline, as long as any damages he was awarded would be paid by the company's insurer and not the bankruptcy estate.

“The automatic stay is terminated ... however, Ravotti may enforce any judgment obtained only from any available insurance proceeds and not against...

