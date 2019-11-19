Rural Carriers Say T-Mobile CEO Exit Endangers Deal Pledges

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:31 PM EST) -- The surprise departure of T-Mobile CEO John Legere has prompted concerns from rural wireless carriers that the telecom’s new leader won’t honor promises Legere made to lawmakers about personally overseeing problematic aspects of the pending Sprint megamerger. Legere, an outspoken, self-fashioned industry rebel credited with breathing new life into the once-struggling carrier, announced Monday he’s stepping down, leaving his successor to captain the telecom’s ongoing fight for approval of its closely watched pick-up of rival Sprint. The trade group Rural Wireless Association, a vocal critic of the deal, flagged concerns Tuesday that Legere’s exit will mean the commitments he made to Congress...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS