Judge 'Not Proud' Of Discourteous Emails, NJ Justices Hear

Law360, Trenton (November 19, 2019, 7:48 PM EST) -- A New Jersey city judge facing ethics charges over a tense New Year’s Eve email exchange with a prosecutor told the state Supreme Court on Tuesday that she wasn’t proud of her conduct, painting a stark contrast to her characterization in the ethics complaint as a demeaning jurist. Near the end of a hearing in Trenton, Camden Municipal Judge Christine Jones-Tucker sounded contrite as she addressed the justices about her communications with Kristina M. Bryant, a former assistant prosecutor who quit early in 2017. Judge Jones-Tucker is accused of firing off four emails to Bryant as the clock ticked toward midnight on...

