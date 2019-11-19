Union Doesn't Want NLRB Mulling Post-Gazette Driver Layoffs

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 5:03 PM EST) -- The union representing newspaper delivery drivers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wants a Pennsylvania federal court, not the National Labor Relations Board, to handle its allegations that ownership broke the terms of its now-expired contract with a plan to lay off 30 workers and strip nearly 50 others of their health benefits. The Newspaper, Newsprint, Magazine and Film Delivery Drivers, Helpers and Handlers, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 211 said in a brief filed Monday that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania had the jurisdiction to decide on the injunction the union sought Nov. 12. The Teamsters are...

